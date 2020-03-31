First responders ask public if you’re self-isolating or quarantined, tell them

The City of Minot says a police officer has tested positive for COVID-19. They say he is home self-isolating. Five other members of the staff have also been asked to self-isolate after they are believed to have come in contact with the positive case of the officer.

Five Minot firefighters are also in self-isolation after they are believed to have come in contact with a positive case. Those firefighters are isolating under caution, and they have not been tested, says Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Sipma says people will still get the same emergency response.

The City of Minot’s police and fire departments are asking members of the public to inform dispatchers and first responders if anyone in their home is experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms or is in coronavirus-related quarantine or self-isolation to help protect personnel responding to an emergency by telling them.

This will allow Minot Police Department officers and Minot Fire Department personnel to come to the scene of an emergency wearing proper personal protective equipment to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“The Minot Police Department is committed to serving the community and we take many risks daily. That being said, we try to mitigate risks to officers to ensure we have a strong and healthy workforce to respond to the needs of the people of Minot,” Police Chief John Klug said. “We ask that people share any COVID-related symptoms, isolation or quarantine information so officers can take proper measures to ensure they are safe from exposure and still provide appropriate services.”

Klug and Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Sather encourage the public to continue seeking emergency assistance when necessary, but strongly urge residents to inform dispatchers and crews on the scene if someone at the location is showing any COVID-related symptoms or has been quarantined or isolated because of COVID-19.

“If you’ve been ordered or asked to self-isolate because of recent travel or potential exposure, please tell the dispatcher and share that information with the first responders who show up at your residence,” Sather said. “If you are experiencing any COVID-related symptoms or if you’ve recently returned to Minot from being down south for the winter and are self-isolating as a precaution, please let us know that information before we enter your residence. We want to make sure our crews have the proper personal protective equipment to minimize risk to everyone.”