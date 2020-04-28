First responders, healthcare workers to be tested for COVID-19 on Turtle Mountain Reservation on April 30

In this April 20, 2020 photo, Catherine Hopkins, Director of Community Outreach and School Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, right, performs a test on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. New York’s plan for taming the coronavirus hinges on taking a time-tested practice to an extraordinary level: hiring an “army” of people to try to trace everyone who might be infected. It’s part of a common approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing, tracing contacts and isolating those infected. But the scope is staggering even for a public health system that used the technique to combat AIDS and tuberculosis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians is the next tribal population in North Dakota to receive testing for the coronavirus.

First responders, law enforcement, health care personnel and those who are most at-risk for contracting COVID-19 can be tested in the parking lot of the Turtle Mountain Middle School in Belcourt on Thursday, April 30.

Testing begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. or until testing kits run out. You must remain in your vehicle to be tested.

The priority order for testing is as follows: