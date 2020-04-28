First responders, healthcare workers to be tested for COVID-19 on Turtle Mountain Reservation on April 30

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians is the next tribal population in North Dakota to receive testing for the coronavirus.
First responders, law enforcement, health care personnel and those who are most at-risk for contracting COVID-19 can be tested in the parking lot of the Turtle Mountain Middle School in Belcourt on Thursday, April 30.
Testing begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. or until testing kits run out. You must remain in your vehicle to be tested.
The priority order for testing is as follows:
- Indian Health Services
- Law enforcement
- Retirement homes
- First responders
- Tribal employees who meet criteria of high risk
- Employees in contact with the community on a frequent basis will be contacted by TMBCI Human Resources
- Community volunteers within the public