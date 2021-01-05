Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

First responders in Minot start to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First responders in Minot are now starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, Minot firefighters and police officers have been among the first, with more officers scheduled to receive it Wednesday.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit says they are working with Ward County Emergency Management to administer the vaccine. But like many other places, the demand is more than the supply.

“Our doses that we have been able to access have been limited at this point, 200 here and 100 there. And as those become available we have put those all into the first responder area,” said Clute.

More Minot PD staff will be able to get the vaccine on Jan. 13 if they wish.

The department has a total of 115 staff members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

First Responders

Bike Race

Trees Drying Out

Parking Lot Sales

2021 State of the State

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Beresford health care couple engaged

NB

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/5/21

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Light snow accumulation and warm temperatures

MyMy Sauce

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories