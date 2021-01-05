First responders in Minot start to receive COVID-19 vaccine

First responders in Minot are now starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, Minot firefighters and police officers have been among the first, with more officers scheduled to receive it Wednesday.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit says they are working with Ward County Emergency Management to administer the vaccine. But like many other places, the demand is more than the supply.

“Our doses that we have been able to access have been limited at this point, 200 here and 100 there. And as those become available we have put those all into the first responder area,” said Clute.

More Minot PD staff will be able to get the vaccine on Jan. 13 if they wish.

The department has a total of 115 staff members.