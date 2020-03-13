First Responders Prepare For COVID-19

The coronavirus is now classified as a pandemic and many businesses and schools are suspended because of it, but one job that never stops is the work of our first responders.

Police, fire and medical all need to be ready at any time.

“I’m out patrolling every day, for several hours a day, depending on how busy everything else is with investigations or administration. When I’m not busy doing anything like that, I’m on patrol,” Berthold Chief of Police Al Schmidt said.

First responders are our first line of defense. They come into contact with numerous people each day making staying clean extremely important.

“We have to try and make sure that we’re safe because if there’s a gap in the workforce as far as first responders, we won’t be able to effectively help people,” Schmidt said.

As more COVID-19 cases are reported, preparing for interaction with potentially infected patients is important.

“Our dispatchers have been key in asking the right questions when people call and say they’re ill. They make sure they ask about any respiratory distress or have you traveled out of state. We rely on them to give us the information so that we can be more prepared going into a call,” he said.

Masks, gloves and sterilization items are taken during any call to limit the spread of illness.

Minot Fire Department has even taken it up a notch.

“We’re making sure that when the crews come back, they’re washing their hands, discarding gloves, disinfecting any items that they used prior to leaving the scene, and just taking those extra precautions,” Minot Fire Department Fire Inspector Stuart Hammer said.

Precautions that are needed to protect and serve our community.

