First responders prepare for dangers posed on icy waters

North Dakota is known for its many winter outdoor recreational activities like ice fishing, but with that, comes many dangers which is exactly why area first responders are preparing for it.

There’s a ton of reason’s why you might want to come out to enjoy the frozen ice, but safety should always be your number one concern.

“We like to do this once or twice a year.” Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann said.

Lesmann is talking about ice training.

“The ice conditions, they’re not really good this year, but there seems to be a lot of people fishing which is great we just want to make sure we’re trained up if they need us,” Lesmann said.

Lesmann says it’s not often that they receive a call of an accident out on the ice.

“It’s kind of hit and miss.” he said.

But it’s always important for his crew and other departments to stay ahead of the game.

“Being prepared and ready is a big thing and that’s why we wanted to get as many departments as we could together out here,” he said.

More than five volunteer stations along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife joined in.

“We can’t ever be too prepared for a situation.” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Senior Wildlife Officer Jason Greff said.

“We had a few different scenarios today with different departments that butt-up along the lake here,” Lesmann said.

During the 3-hour training, crews tested safety cables, boats, and many other essential tools needed to save any and everyone stuck out in the water.

“The biggest thing is to know what everybody around us has. Make sure that between the three departments that run a lot of these that we have everything that we need to do it safely.” Lesmann said.

Lesmann says if you are caught stuck in the water there are some safety measures you can take too.

“Ideally you want to try not to panic, but make as much noise as you can to alert the another fisherman or somebody else in the area so that we can get help on the way,” he said.