First responders with Minot Community Ambulance are ready for the fair

Minot’s Community Ambulance will be helping people at the state fair, so what does that mean for people in the community who need help?

The station in town will be fully-staffed and ready to take on any emergency. There will also be crews at the first-aid station inside the fair.

“I will say we are busy during the fair just with the increased number of people that are in the community. So, we’re busy and even more busy with the extra shifts out here at the fair but we’re ready,” said Tami Petersen, EMS Education Coordinator.

Petersen also says they have to continue serving the community–even if the fair is in town.