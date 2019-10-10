First snow leads to vehicle accidents in Bismarck area

Since 6:45 this morning, as the new snow piled up, so did the number of minor vehicle accidents in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police have responded to 24 accidents in the city, up to around noon.

Only one was reported as an injury accident, however police report it “did not appear to be a significant one, because nobody was transported by ambulance.”

Bismarck Police, along with the North Dakota Highway Department and other agencies, remind motorists to slow down in the wintry weather and put more space between themselves and other vehicles.