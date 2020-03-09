First Vision Zero School in North Dakota: Kidder County

The Vision Zero Campaign is making its way into schools impacting young drivers.

Kidder County Schools held an assembly to announce they are the first official Vision Zero School in the state.

“Once they start accepting vision zero at this age they can carry it into their drivers’ education, they can carry it into their high school years, college years and eventually carry it on to when they become leaders in our community,” said Sergeant Wade Kadrmas, Highway Patrol Safety and Education Officer.

The new initiative gives students tools to build campaigns based on subjects they feel are issues for young drivers.

Participating schools will be allowed to choose between four subjects: Seat Belts, Distracted Driving, Impaired Driving and Speed Related

“I actually live 25 miles from school, and so every day I’m on the road for quite a bit of time. So I just really want to take the role of contributing to not participating in distractive driving because it is super dangerous being on the road this much it is something I can advocate for other students and in order for them to want to end distracted driving,” shared Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County School Student Council Vice President.

The Kidder County Student Council teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to create PSAs for their classmates, a banner and even a challenge using an app called lifesaver, which tracks the number of miles people drive without using their phones.

“Whatever focus group drives the most amount of miles without using their phone or any sort of distraction will get a prize at the end,” explained Teanna Binder, Kidder County School Student Council President.

Vision Zero hopes to be able to reach young drivers through their peers.

“By us doing this we cannot only inspire other schools and other communities to participate in activities like this but also just focus our students on what’s really important and potentially lead to less fatalities,” said Schmidt.

Some of their students drive as far as 40 miles every single day just to get to school.

The NDDOT hopes this is the first of many partnerships with schools to establish Vision Zero’s message for student drivers.