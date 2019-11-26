First weekend after Minot bars closing time changes

Last weekend was the first weekend since the Minot City Council changed an ordinance in place for years.

The original motion would have allowed bars to be open on Thanksgiving, but instead, council members voted to allow bars to be open until 2 a.m. no matter what day it is. And, the new ordinance went into effect right away.

We spoke with Minot police to see exactly what effect the new law had.

“As it turns out, it did shift a little bit. We had a couple of calls that pushed off a little bit later in the morning, but it was nothing really brought any attention or any concern to us,” said Captain John Klug, Minot Police Department.

Klug points out they aren’t using this as a prediction of change, and will still make the necessary adjustments to officers on duty.

