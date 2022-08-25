The MSU football team takes the field at Herb Parker Stadium in this file photo.

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University’s Herb Parker Stadium has a new playing surface and, now, a new name.

MSU and First Western Bank and Trust have closed a 10-year deal that gives field naming rights to the Minot-based financial institution.

Starting this year, the Beavers’ home will be known as First Western Bank Field at Herb Parker Stadium.

A view of Herb Parker Stadium with the new field name, First Western Bank Field, printed on the new surface. Standing in the photo are members of First Western Bank who are Minot State graduates, along with Minot State President Steven Shirley (middle) and Minot State officials Rick Hedberg, Executive Director of the MSU Development Foundation (right of Dr. Shirley) and Kevin Forde, Athletic Director.

“First Western Bank and Minot State University have had a wonderful relationship since the founding of the bank in 1964. Our founder, Jack Hoeven, was very proud of his involvement with Minot State over the years,” said First Western Bank and Trust President, Chairman and CEO Brenda Foster. “We are excited about this partnership and we are looking forward to many years of athletic excellence on the First Western Bank Field at Herb Parker Stadium.”

The stadium is named after former Minot State football coach, basketball coach and athletic director Herbert M. Parker. Parker was MSU’s head football coach from 1947-49 and in 1951, going 21-6-1 overall. He coached MSU men’s basketball to 175 wins over 13 seasons (1947-1959), including a 1948 Conference Championship. Parker served as athletic director from 1947-1959, then again from 1974-1976.