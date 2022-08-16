MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — To celebrate the Magic City and the wonderful people in the area, First Western Bank & Trust is holding a Community Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, August 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

This luncheon is open to everyone in the Minot community.

First Western is offering activities and food at the event, free of charge. Hot dogs and burgers will be served courtesy of Marketplace Foods.

There will also be inflatables by Backyard Bounce Inflatables N’More, axe throwing by Up Your Axe, a mobile escape room organized by Escape Point, hands-on activities for children by Magic City Discovery Center, pets to play with brought by Souris Valley Animal Shelter, plus you’ll get the chance to meet Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2022, Berkley Lundeen and Tank, the Minot Minotauros Mascot.

First Western will also be giving away a $500 Marketplace Foods gift card, usable on groceries or gas.

The staff at First Western Bank & Trust are looking forward to celebrating Minot.

First Western Bank & Trust operates as a full-service financial center providing traditional banking products as well as trust services, all lines of insurance, leasing, and much more. First Western has been a part of the Minot community since its founding in 1964.