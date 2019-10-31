First Western Community Bank and Trust Grants Money to KALIX

Community Bank donates towards a non-profit organization.

First Western Bank and Trust give back to the community by supporting local non-profit organizations.. and this year the grant committee gifted Kalix 25-hundred dollars. The organization services people with disabilities allowing them to have equal opportunities. and the Kalix C-E-O says the money will be put to great use.

“We typically raise money in order to fund the purchase of vehicles. We believe that access to community activities plays a huge part and success in people’s everyday life and we want to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to participate and normal everyday stuff.” Says Borgi Beeler, CEO of Kalix.

Beeler says they’re extremely thankful for the donation.