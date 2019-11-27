First Year Pumpkin Patch Sells Christmas Trees

Local News

For the first time ever, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch will be changing its colors from orange to green.

The local patch is taking Christmas tree buying to the next level.

The staff over at Papa’s are working overtime this year.

Known for their pumpkin patch, this is the first year Papa’s will be branching out into Christmas tree sales.

They will also be selling wreaths and garland as a way to recycle the branches.

Papa’s goal is to make kids and adults have a tree buying experience they will never forget.

“There’s a sense because you’re a little out of town. There’s the fire burning and crackling in the ring here behind me and the snow is on the ground. And it is over the river and through the woods. It’s a traditional feeling that almost transports you into a hallmark movie,” said Dave Pearce, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch owner.

Papa’s Polar Patch has a variety of six trees. They open this Friday. They will be open all season weekdays 3 to 7 and weekends 10 to 7.

