Fishing with cops help foster relationships with kids

The 33rd Annual Cops & Kids Fishing Derby took place today.

This program provides at-risk children an opportunity to hang out with an officer or youth worker. There were about 20 boats and the Police Department provided fishing rods, life vests, sunscreen, and prizes.

One Bismarck girl said she was a participant as a child but now volunteers in order to give back what was given to her.

“Police officers are more than people just in a uniform. They protect and there are such a big like role model and support system to kids like us,” said Morgan Ohlhauser.

Morgan said she’s been in foster care the last 4 years and building relationships with the local police department and youth care workers has changed her life in a positive way.