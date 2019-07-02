Fitness: A Year-Round Journey, Not A Summer Fad

With summer here, it seems more people are obsessing about their need to lose weight. So, we spoke to a local health and fitness coach/mom to hear her story and find out how she changed her life.

Arielle Johnson is a mother of two children and a Nationally Qualified Bikini Competitor. She didn’t always look like this, though.

Like anything, it takes time and dedication to make permanent changes.

Q: Is fitness a summertime fad or a lifestyle?

If you view fitness as a summertime fad, you are going to fail or yo-yo. Fitness should be a lifestyle — like anything, it takes time and consistency. You didn’t get the body you’re in overnight, it took years to get there so, obviously, it’s not going to come off just for the summer.

Q: What made you decide to make healthy changes in your life?

After having my children, I gained baby weight, never lost the baby weight that people say you lose. I was miserable in my own skin, mirrors were my enemy. I knew I needed to change, to not only be healthier and happier but to be a better mom by setting an example.

Q: How do you maintain your lifestyle?

Staying consistent. I goto the gym six days a week. The gym is my therapy, it’s where I go and can just shut the world out for a bit. It’s so empowering to be able to have control of your body and have the ability to change it! Setting goals is huge, too!

Q: Has anyone ever told you you’re crazy for working out and eating healthy? What do you say to them?

Oh, I hear it all of the time ..”girl you need a burger.” Thing is, I can down a burger like nobody’s business, haha. People think I don’t eat for how lean I get before a bikini competition — truth is, I eat a lot, I have six meals a day! People don’t understand, so they just assume!

And yes I get told I spend too much time in the gym, but that’s my only “me time!” I’m a full-time mom, and everyone should have a hobby that they get some sort of time to work on themselves, whether it’s mentally or physically.

Q: What are some signs that a person is needing to change their lifestyle when it comes to health and fitness?

Some signs would be: 1) Weight … do they need to change it to live a longer life? 2) Are they happy when they look in the mirror? 3) Bad eating habits usually are passed down to their children and America is known for child obesity, is that something you want your child to suffer with? They can’t control that when it’s all they’ve ever known. 4) Anxiety, stress, depression can actually get better by just taking care of your overall health. The list goes on.

Q: Do you think pricey weight loss packages guarantee permanent weight loss?

You’d have to do your research. Some work, and some are just fads.

Q: What do you think about all the weight loss fads going around right now?

I take Fitteam, and I believe in it 110%, that’s how my journey started. But before Fitteam, I’ve tried other things that did not work and it is discouraging paying all that money on something for it not to work.

Q: What do you know for sure to be effective when it comes to a healthy lifestyle?

Get a good meal plan, work out, drink your water! Hire a trainer 🙌🏼

Q: What needed to change in you to see the importance of making healthy choices?

Being consistent. I started to do fitness competitions, and to get to stage level you have to follow everything to a T! Which got super hard at times, but that’s when you need to remind yourself of your end goals! And having a good support system helps as well!

Q: What are some practical tips you can offer to beginners or people looking to make a lifestyle change?

Don’t be afraid of the gym! When I train people, that’s the first thing I hear is that they’re scared of the gym. Everyone starts somewhere, and more then likely no one is judging you … nowadays, all workouts can be done so differently. And watch others and what they’re doing or simply ask someone about form! The gym should be fun, don’t do things that you don’t like right away because 9 times out of 10 you won’t go back. Also, not needed but new gym clothes can excite you! Look good, feel good 😉

Q: As someone in the health industry, what’s next for you now? Competitions?

I’m currently in my offseason, and I will be working on building more muscle, and getting ready for the 2020 season to chase my pro card! I recently just got sponsored as a Pro Tan athlete as well, which is super exciting!

Far left: Arielle’s first show she took 3rd place. Middle: Second show she took 1st place.

Right: Third show/National Show she got 3rd call outs.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

If you have any slight want of changing your life, health or fitness wise, just go after it! Start with baby steps! Don’t look at the whole staircase in front of you, take it step by step day by day!

To follow Arielle’s fitness journey check out her Instagram page here.