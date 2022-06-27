Setting the goal of wanting to lose weight is easy but going through the motions is the toughest part.

“All of a sudden one day you decide you want to get in shape. You didn’t gain 20 pounds overnight. You can’t expect to lose 20 pounds in a month if you’ve gained it in the course of 10 years,” Sanford Power Manager Chris Rivinius said.

Fitness expert Chris Rivinius has over 10 years of experience and says people sometimes will turn to social media for that help.

“A lot of times, I think social media is really overwhelming because there’s so much information at your fingertips, you almost get paralysis by analysis. If you just start with just doing more than you’re currently doing you do the basic movement patterns,” Rivinius said.

With platforms open to everyone, anybody can give information on how to get fit, but give the wrong advice can cause damage to the body.

“Injury reduction program is going to be a very comprehensive strength condition program that incorporates all the movement patterns with it,” Rivinius said.

When asking Rivinius the easiest way to workout he said, “I think it starts with sound training, all the basic human movement patterns.”

Rivinius also mentions how proper dieting and consistency can help when reaching workout goals.