WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Three Williston residents and two infants were seriously injured in a crash at the roundabout intersection of 11th St W and 32nd Ave W in Williston earlier this afternoon which involved one driver who was potentially under the influence of alcohol.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler, which was being driven by a 42-year-old Williston woman, was traveling north on 32nd Ave W around 12:50 p.m. when she failed to yield to traffic as she entered the roundabout that intersects with 32nd Ave W and 11th St W.

Due to this, the woman struck a Ford Edge that was in the roundabout which was being driven by a 27-year-old Williston woman and three passengers which included a 24-year-old Williston woman and two infants who were 4 months old and 9 months old.

The Ford then spun and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof, while the Jeep spun and caught on fire. Everyone that was involved in the crash was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for their injuries.

The two infants suffered minor injuries, while the other three adults all suffered serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the 42-year-old Jeep driver was potentially under the influence of alcohol and is currently under arrest for Criminal Vehicular Injury. The woman has yet to be formally charged for any crimes at this time though.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.