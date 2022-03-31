Five people face charges by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department in connection with numerous catalytic converter thefts dating back to 2021.

The metals used in catalytic converters have a high resale value and, in recent years, have prompted thefts of the converters from vehicles throughout the state and nation.

According to the sheriff’s department, four of the people face theft of property charges while the fifth, a scrap metal dealer, faces charges of dealing in stolen property and failing to keep records by a scrap dealer.

Authorities say, since fall 2021, the scrap metal dealer would receive messages with images from individuals looking to sell catalytic converters. Investigators say they were able to match the images to vehicles from which they were stolen.