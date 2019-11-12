Road to Recovery

5 stages of change in addiction recovery

Local News

When it comes to addiction recovery there is one important lesson: there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Preparing for recovery is going to look different from one person to another. But there are five stages of change that most people in recovery go through.

The Pre-contemplation stage is when a person isn’t quite sure if they have a problem.

The next stage is Contemplation. That’s when a person recognizes they have a problem but aren’t sure if they want to do anything about it.

Preparation is the third stage. This is the stage that somebody acknowledges they have a problem and want to take action to change it.

The Action stage means that the person is actively pursuing different types of treatment or recovery.

The final stage is Maintenance. That’s when they’re in recovery and setting goals for themselves.

The next steps are researching what type of treatment you need and services specific to substance health.

After finding a treatment plan that fits their needs — the next step is contacting the agency.

