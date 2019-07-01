Flag Code outlines how to display & use American Flag

As Independence Day approaches, we see more and more red, white, and blue.

But can that patriotism cross the line and become disrespectful?

“It’s informative, it’s an interesting code. It’s challenged a lot.”

This is Lyle Johnson: veteran and 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 26.

“June 22nd of 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt approved the House Joint Resolution 303, codifying the existing customs or rules governing the display and use of the flag of the United States by civilians.”

This Flag Code has since been amended, most notably in 1976 where chapter 1 section 8d was changed from the following…

“The flag should not be used as drapery, covering a speaker’s desk, draping a platform or any decoration in general.”

…to include “the flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

“One of the biggest issues is, it’s not a cape. It’s not a curtain. All of which, it has been used for,” says Johnson.

But does that only pertain to the flag itself?

Or does it include wearing the image of a flag as well?

Many say it doesn’t.

“I don’t think any image of the flag is disrespectful. I mean, if you’re going to destroy the flag or harm it in any way, that’s one thing. But anything that shows your patriotism and love for this country should be acceptable,” says Mike Pankow, ND Resident.

The Flag Code isn’t completely clear on the issue.

“It should be respected. A lot of people gave their lives fighting to earn that freedom. The freedoms that we have today,” says Mike Pankow, ND Resident.

And at the end of the day, the code was written to emphasize respect for the flag and its meaning.

Although it seems up to interpretation for whether or not the image of the flag should be allowed on clothing, section 8i does say the flag should not be printed on anything designed for temporary use to later be thrown away like a napkin.