Flag Day Ceremony

Today is National Flag Day.

The history of the flag dates back to 1777 where it was first introduced in honor of the 13 colonies. Since then, it has been changed 26 times.



The American Legion Post #26 in Minot had its annual ceremony to honor the national symbol.

A member of the legion says he looks forward to this event every year and he loved sharing the history of the flag



“Flag Day came in around 1777 when they recognized this was our national symbol for our country and how the stars were positioned and the stripes. ” says Richard Reuer.



The current American Flag was adopted on August 21,1959, when Hawaii was admitted to the union.



