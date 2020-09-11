Flag used in Minot AFB 9/11 memorial march being sent to victim’s family

An airman on the Minot Air Force Base is sending a special gift to the family of a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Operations Officer Sam Waters was visiting the Ground Zero Memorial in New York last year with his wife when he noticed a familiar name: Charles Waters.

The two have no relation, but the memory stuck with him. Now he will be sending a special piece of this year’s 9/11 memorial service to his family.

After finding the family online, Waters will send them the American flag which will be carried throughout a ruck march by airmen.

“It’s extremely special to be able to do that. It was very heavy reaching out to the family and speaking to them so it just makes this event much more impactful to all of us that are gonna be doing it,” Waters said.

Waters will be sending the flag to the family next week.

