NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has directed all flags across the state to fly at half-staff starting immediately today through the end of the day on Saturday, July 22, in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who died in the line of duty on Friday during a shooting incident.

“Officer Jake Wallin dedicated his life to serving his country and protecting his community and fellow citizens from danger,” Burgum said. “We owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, and we lower the flags as a mark of our deepest respect for his courageous service and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Funeral services for Wallin are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School in Minnesota.