FLASHER, N.D (KXNET) — Per a request from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, the city of Flasher is now operating under a boil order.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Flasher is reminding and requesting all individuals to not drink any water in the area without boiling it first. This kills bacteria and other organisms that may be infesting the water.

Boiled water, bottled water, and water from approved sources should be used for drinking, ice-making, brushing teeth, food preparation, and washing dishes until further notice. Only bottled water should be used to prepare infant formula.

All water quality test samples from the city are currently being studied at the Department’s laboratory. The test results are expected to come back soon.

If any individual in Flasher is in need of drinking water, they are advised to contact the City. Water requested in this way can be delivered to your residence or place of work.

For more information on the boil order or to request water, call the city of Flasher at 701-597-3127.