FLASHER, N.D. (KXNET) — Back in 1973, Vern Frederick joined the Lions Club, in Flasher, a club that’s dedicated to helping communities flourish through service.

Now, he’s celebrating half a century of membership.

Up until a month ago, Frederick was the only member left, but now, he’s helped recruit nine people to join the club, including his son and grandson.

The Flasher Lion’s Club will be celebrating Frederick’s membership and their revitalization with a ceremony that chapter governor Lynn Grabow says will honor the hard work they all put in.

“The flasher club is one of 48,000 clubs in the world, so there’s a ton of clubs,” said Grabow. “So, to see Flasher come back from nearly closing to flourishing, and the club members that are there now are on fire too, I would love to see them at least double their club in the next six months and I think it will happen.”

The ceremony is open to the public. It will take place at the historical building in Flasher on October 18 at 5 p.m.