Flasher Public School chosen as newest Vision Zero School

“For younger drivers, being distracted with technology nowadays, cell phones as an example, kids can be distracted and we want to eliminate that,” Morton County Sheriff School Resource Officer David Tomlinson said.

Flasher is the second school district chosen for the Vision Zero program.

Organizers are hoping the education provided in schools on the topic will continue.

Five student leaders chosen by Vision Zero are leading by example when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

“I’m excited for it. I’ll be driving to school and my parents won’t have to come pick me up for practice. It’s just another thing I’ll have that will be helpful,” Freshman Taylor Zenker said.

Zenker said she plans be cautious when getting behind the wheel by always keeping her eyes on the road and looking out for winter driving conditions, setting an example for other students.

“In my class, they can look up to me for being a safe driver. My peers that are below me or even above me can look up to me or look down on me and realize that I am implementing and advocating for safe driving,” Zenker said.

“Vision Zero schools are important because it has a peer-to-peer program so that they can help each other be accountable instead of having someone like me or a teacher telling them what to do,” Morton County Vision Zero Coordinator Theresa Leibsch said.

Alivia Geffre has been driving for a year and knows how to be a safe driver as well.

She said she remains focused while driving making sure her phone is off and buckling up.

“Students are looking upon us to be like us when we drive and to limit the distractions and follow the speed limits,” Sophomore Alivia Geffre said.

Kidder County was the first school district to be chosen for the Zero Vision initiative.