FLASHER, N.D. (KXNET) — Becoming an astronaut is a dream for many kids, and some North Dakota middle schoolers will get to learn about a job with the space program.

The Gateway to Science was selected to be a hub for the Students To Launch Program, which allows students from across the nation to engage in NASA-inspired activities.

Seventh and eighth graders in Flasher were chosen to receive the chance to win a trip to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center later this year.

“They can gain a lot of different things,” explained Gateway to Science STEM Educator, Hope Burdolski. “They can earn and learn more about space exploration, further build their interest and skills in engineering, and develop a STEM background, as well as create career connections that they could have and utilize in the future.”

The trip to the Kennedy Space Center is paid for by NASA and includes the opportunity to see a space launch in action.