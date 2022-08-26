MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a big party happening in a park where there’s plenty of good food to go around.

Families are invited to Dykshoorn Park in Mandan for Midwest Flavor Fest.

The group North Dakota Eats organized the two-day festival, featuring food trucks, live music, and art vendors.

The event is free and includes fun for the entire family.

“By this time, everybody’s back to school. So we’re just kind of giving families the last hurrah,” Flavor Fest Organizer, Phil Schultz said. “To come out to the park, spend some time, play some games, eat some food, hopefully, find something you like from some of the vendors, but just come out and enjoy it.”

Flavor Fest continues until 10 p.m. Friday with live band Bull Honkey playing at 7 p.m.

It’s also open Saturday to the hungry crowd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.