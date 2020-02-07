Flea Market back in Minot

Minot’s Flea Market is back this weekend, Feb. 8-9, at the All Seasons Arena on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Admission is $1 and children 10 and under are free.

The Flea Market will be Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you can see anything from antiques, furniture, coins, toys, tools, books, crafts, baked goods, sports memorabilia and more.

More dates are ahead, so mark your calendars now!

To see more, CLICK HERE to head to the Minot Flea Market Facebook page.