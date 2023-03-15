BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Career Academy got a donation that was very generous from the K.G. Carpenter Foundation: a Redbird Full Motion Flight Simulator.

According to a news release, because of the donation, the Bismarck Career Academy is one of the only schools in the upper Midwest that offers students the training opportunity with an on-site full-motion flight simulator.

The Redbird simulator is one of the free advanced aviation training devices certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA endorsement means that kids can apply training time toward their pilot’s license.

With current regulations, 2.5 simulator hours count toward a private pilot license, 20 hours can go towards instrument training, and 50 hours can be for a commercial license.

The full-motion simulator offers a complete cockpit setup with buttons and switches, so students are given a deep immersion that feels very similar to flying a real aircraft.

Because of the recent snow storms, instructors were inspired to program weather conditions from the Bismarck region into the simulator, and students attempted to land.

“I watched two students this morning fly the simulator in a snowstorm and land. The sensation of the landing is exactly the same sensation you would feel in an airplane when the wheels touch down on the runway. You almost have to see to believe,” said Career Academy Director, Dale Hoerauf.

The simulator is going to be an excellent addition to the tools the Career Academy already uses to help students learn. This facility is also one of the only in the country to own a certified airplane for students to fly.

While student participation helps to get a pilot license, the ultimate goal of the aviation program is to give students the opportunity to graduate with more pilot ratings and credentials.

The district expresses gratitude to the K.G. Carpenter Foundation for its generosity to help cultivate future generations of aviators.

During the school year, the program partners with the Bismarck Municipal Airport, the National Guard, and the Mandan airport to bring in speakers to help educate them about jobs and opportunities in the field.

The Redbird simulator is going to expand the meaningful aviation experiences that kids get at the Career Academy and will help provide them with the foundation for potential post-graduation career paths.