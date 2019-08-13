Floaties, beer and trash: All for a good cause

The Canoes for A Cause River Float is just around the corner. All proceeds from the River Float go to the organization Keep North Dakota Clean.

It’s a community event focused on cleaning up the river banks on both sides of the Missouri River in Bismarck and Mandan, along with a Missouri River Float.

We talked to a few of the guys at Jerome Distributing — Jay Moch, General manager, and Eric Sanders, Director of Operations — about how the event originated and why they do it.

The Float takes place this weekend on Saturday, August 17th. Registration is at Misty Waters at noon.

The Bismarck/Mandan River Clean Up then takes place Saturday, September 7th.

Grab your big unicorn floaty, your kayak or canoe, pontoon, or inflatable pool and float down the Missouri River. Drop-in point is at Misty Waters and goes to the Broken Oar.

You must be 21+ to float.

Jerome Distributing will be offering bags to put participants’ trash in during the float.

This is an annual event and the organizers say they hope it becomes a tradition.

For more information go here.

