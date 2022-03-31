Bird Rides promotes scooters as a safe, environmentally-friendly way for those in the city to tour and travel the area without needing to walk, bike or drive.

The Birds can be found and rented throughout the Capital City, allowing fast, efficient and safe travel for a small fee.

The official Bird app also lets groups rent, reserve and locate nearby scooters.

Last year, Bird says there were more than 8000 scooter rides rented in Bismarck, with over 2000 unique riders and 14,000 miles traveled.



With the initial doubt about their popularity gone, the new main concern, according to Bismarck officials, is ensuring everyone abides by the rules of the road.

“We just want to make sure anyone who uses any sort of transportation, whether they’re walking, or riding their bike, or on a Bird Scooter, or driving their vehicle, is that they’re safe doing that,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell. “So that every time we add a new mode of transportation, there’s always some risk, but as long as everyone’s logically using that transportation system, respectfully, it works out for the benefit of that user as well as the community.”

Bird Rides proposed bringing electric scooters to Minot as well in February, and the city has approved the plan.

A new ‘flock’ will arrive there soon.