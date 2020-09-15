Flood insurance vs. water backup coverage: do you know if you’re protected?

As thousands on the west coast evacuate their homes, if disaster strikes here, do you know what type of insurance coverage you have?

We spoke to an insurance agent who says there is a difference between two similar types of insurance and you may need both depending on where you live.

Miranda Schuler says flood insurance covers overland water coming into your home on a larger scale.

But Schuler says sewer and drain backup is the second leading cause of loss in North Dakota and water backup coverage is optional in your homeowner’s policy.

She says it covers things like a sump pump failure and ground water that comes up into the foundation.

“The second part of that would be the backup of sewer though. That’s a pretty big loss. That can happen when lift stations are overwhelmed and raw sewage from your neighbors ends up backing up into your house. That’s a pretty catastrophic type loss.

Schuler says you have to have the coverage before an incident occurs.

