Flood protection one step closer to being complete in Minot

One part of the puzzle is complete in the flood protection project in Minot.

Phases 2 and 3 of the Mouse River Flood Protection are now finished. The project installed levees near 16th street. Along with protection from rising water, there is also a new dog park, walking path, and bike trail. The director of the Souris River Joint Board says people who live in the area will now have a sense of security.

“The original purpose was laid out in a preliminary report that was done in 2012 and adopted. And it is flood risk and protection and reduction for the residents in the valley,” said Dan Jonasson.

Jonasson says they are working hard to finish four other projects to protect others affected by the flood.