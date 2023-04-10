WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Rapidly warming temperatures are what most of us look forward to all winter long — but city crews don’t often feel the same way. Due to the excessive snow melting, some roads in Williams County have flooded and are closed until further notice.

133rd St. in Williston is closed between 75th and 76th St. due to high water, as is Pherrin Township at 54th St. NW to 132nd Ave Northwest and east 1.5 miles.

On Sunday, April 9, emergency management workers closed County Road 42, but this path has since opened back up.

Emergency Management leaders are urging residents to notify the city immediately if they do see flooding, and to never drive through a flooded street.

“Don’t drive through any kind of flood water, even though it may appear to be very shallow,” explained Director of Williams County Emergency Management, Mike Smith. “The way that the water is running right now, it could be undercutting the roadway surface — and it could look like it’s only a few inches deep, but it could be four, six, eight feet deep.”

Stay up to date with Williams County road closures on the emergency services page here.