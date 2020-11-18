Florida woman charged after allegedly crashing into Minot business, fleeing scene

A Florida woman was arrested and charged Tuesday morning after allegedly crashing into Longhorn Steakhouse in Minot with a stolen vehicle.

The Minot Police Department says they received multiple reports of a “reckless” Dodge pickup driving in Minot.

Police say while responding to the calls, 38-year-old Kanitha Jones, of Florida, crashed into Longhorn Steakhouse, causing significant damage to the building.

She then drove away and abandoned the truck near 54th Ave SW and 16th St SW. After an investigation, police say they determined the truck was stolen out of Mountrail County earlier the same morning.

Jones was charged with possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of a property damage accident with fixed object and reckless driving.

No injuries were reported at Longhorn Steakhouse, and the incident remains under investigation.

