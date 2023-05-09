BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and florists around Bismarck are getting ready for the big holiday.

“Mother’s Day is probably the second busiest,” said Ken’s Flower Shop’s Owner, Tammy Krein. “Valentine’s Day is usually a little bit busier. Mother’s Day is a little bit more spread out during the week, so you get a week-long versus a one-day type of ordeal.”

Krein states that Ken’s Flower Shop is already receiving orders for the special day.

“The internet orders are starting to come in pretty steady and phone calls that type of stuff. But the big rush for Mother’s Day will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Krein said.

However, in order to brace for the coming rush, the flower shop has prepared a strategy that helps them get prepared before the big week.

“We look at years past as far as quantities and what to order,” Krein explained, “and we adjust to trends that are going on in the industry at the moment.”

Corals and Lavender seem to be the two popular colors this year — but while the number one flower for Valentine’s Day is the rose, it’s hard to decide what the top flower pick is for Mother’s Day.

“Not necessarily a favorite flower for moms,” Krein said. “Every mom is different — some people will request certain things just because that’s their mom’s favorite thing. But it’s mostly mixed bouquets and certain colors,” said Krein.

The tulip, however, is always popular.

“Since we had such a cold winter, they remind people of spring,” Krein stated, “so Tulips have been requested quite a bit.”

But you don’t just have flowers to choose from. Plants are also a great gift. And you don’t have to have a green thumb to keep certain plants alive.

“The easiest to me is, some people know it as nake plants,” Krein said. “Those are very easy to care for or require very little water. And they give off some of the most oxygen.”

Mother’s Day is Sunday. So, If you haven’t picked out the perfect gift for your mom, don’t worry — you still have time. There are plenty of places to order flowers from, but make sure you get there before these bouquets are gone!