Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19

The North Dakota Department of Health has created a flow chart with tips on what to do if you may have been in contact with somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19.

For example, if you’ve been in close contact with someone who might have been exposed, but are NOT experiencing symptoms, you should self-monitor and practice physical distancing. If you’ve been in contact with someone being tested, you should self-quarantine AND self-monitor.

The chart also explains how to self-quarantine, self-monitor and practice physical distancing.

Below is the chart: