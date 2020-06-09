Flower Box in Minot raising money for the American Cancer Society

One business in Minot teamed up with Relay for Life to raise money.

The Flower Box flower shop helped raise the funds by selling daffodils. All the money raised will go toward the American Cancer Society for research and education. The owner of the flower shop says it’s great to see how the community can come together for such a great cause.

“It’s not just us. The American Cancer Society has places everywhere. We had volunteers in Bismarck, Williston, Rugby. There are a lot of small and big towns that were involved with it,” said Tammy Holne, owner of The Flower Box.

Over $10,000 was raised and given to the American Cancer Society.