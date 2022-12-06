MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Need help getting your home into the holiday spirit?

Well, one local shop has a solution for you, which will also satisfy your Christmas sweet tooth all at once.

The Flower Box in Minot is hosting an open house starting December 6 through December 10.

Stop by to grab some treats and coffee, as well as take 10% off wreaths, centerpieces, and gift baskets.

The Flower Box says offering deals on Christmas items is just another way to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit.

“It’s a time to give and a time to be together with your family and decorate your home, and the holiday spirit makes everything so much more festive,” said Flower Box Owner, Tammy Holen.

The Flower Box also is still participating in boxes of balloons, a non-profit that allows kids to celebrate their birthdays, even if their parents aren’t able to afford it.