Flower Central giving away free bouquets on Wednesday to “Petal it Forward”

Amid the pandemic and all its impacts, a local florist says she wants people to “stop and smell the flowers.”

Niki Brose from Flower Central started what she calls petal it forward.

She is giving away 200 bouquets for free: two to every person who walks in.

There is a catch though, you have to give one to someone else.

The goal is simple, to put a smile on someone’s face.

“With everything going on, we’re just hoping people come in and cheer people up because that’s what our society needs right now is we need a little bit of happiness and a little brightness in our days,” Brose said.

You can pick up your bouquets tomorrow morning starting at 8, until supplies last.

She’s also asking people to “paw it forward” by making a small donation to For Belle’s Sake animal rescue.

This is the third year she’s done this. Last year, she had 60 bouquets and says they were gone in two hours.

