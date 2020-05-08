Live Now
Flower House Garden Center in Mohall preparing for Mother’s Day

This Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Flower House Garden Center in Mohall will be hosting its 51st annual event.

Families from Mohall and the surrounding area are invited to come.

The flower shop manager says they’re not expecting their normal turnout of nearly 300 people, but they are preparing for those who may still come by making sure all areas of the shop are spaced out and assuring things are constantly wiped down.

“We are not going to have those kinds of numbers because people are going to be a lot more hesitant to come out on a day they know is going to be busy and is going to be cold, but we’ll have the heat on in the greenhouses, and we want people to come, but we do realize that people need to keep some distance,” Manager Sonja Stromswold said.

Stromswold asks that those who want to order lunch to please call ahead of time.

The Flower House Garden Center is located at 9243 38th Ave NW.

