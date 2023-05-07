GARRISON, N.D. (KXNET) — Hikers in Garrison got to experience a magical night last night, when Fort Stevenson State Park hosted the third event in its Evening Hike Series. Saturday’s theme was in recognition of the full moon in May — known as the ‘Flower Moon’.

The hiking trail was lit up with trees branches wrapped in lights and colorful glowing jars. And if hikers looked closely they could even spot fairy villages and fairy homes in the trees.



“I believe all the moons have a name that traces back to Native American Heritage,” says Fort Stevenson park ranger Tyler Smith. “When they came through here, they named each moon. I believe this one is the fairy moon. There is also a buck moon or harvest moon.”.

If you missed out on last night’s hike, don’t worry: another evening hike is scheduled for this August, where hikers will have to use all the five senses to get through the trail.