Flu shot drive-thrus discussed to mitigate coronavirus co-infection

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

As flu season approaches, local health officials are ramping up efforts to deal with both the COVID-19 pandemic and influenza.

At Friday’s Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force meeting, members discussed plans for drive-thru clinics for flu shots, similar to the coronavirus testing events.

They’re concerned that co-infection of the flu with coronavirus could skyrocket hospitalizations and strain medical resources.

North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell is encouraging people to get their flu shot sooner than later.

“We know that the vaccines that are going to be coming out cannot be administered at the same time as another vaccine, so that’s another reason to get your flu shot now,” Connell said.

An administrator at Custer Health says they’re considering mass influenza vaccinations in the coming months, too.