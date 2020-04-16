Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson Now Selling Hand Sanitizer

A winery in Dickinson is switching gears selling hand sanitizer.

Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery has been making trips out to a fellow winery in Casselton to pick up the homemade hand sanitizer.

Last week alone, they made four trips and brought back almost 240 gallons of the solution each week.

The sanitizer has not only been useful to the community but also to the winery, in a number of ways.

“It’s helping us, it’s helping me to allow to still keep my employees, employed. But yet it’s helping everybody out there who can’t seem to find hand sanitizer,” shared Deb Kinzel, the owner of the Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery.

Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery is selling three different sizes gallons, half gallons and 16 oz bottles.

You can contact the winery at 701-590-2203 or 701-483-2242.