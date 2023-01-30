BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Flurry Fest kicks off this week. In the month of February, there will be plenty of fun and free activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Fore Seasons Center in Bismarck is taking part in the activities in February. Reporter Taylor Aasen went there on Monday to find out more about what they’re doing to keep people active indoors.

Adam Chaussee, the Facility Specialist at Pebble Creek Golf Course the Fore Seasons Arena in Bismarck said that they’re going to have a variety of different things in February.

“We’re going to have half-priced buckets of balls. Half-price opportunity to use our top tracer and half-price batting cages as well,” explains Chausee. “We also have some different things going on this winter and spring such as our putting league and our top tracer league. We also have free golf advice on Fridays with Dr. Guy Otteson, who is a former golf pro in this state.”

If you would like to learn more about the Fore Seasons Center or other events happening around the Bismarck community during Flurry Fest, visit their website.