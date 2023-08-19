BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Turning to the skies this morning, you may have seen 3 Black Ops Helicopters flying overhead.

The National Guard put on a special event to thank employers for what they do for our soldiers.

According to the Department of Defense, nearly one half of the United Stated Armed Forces is comprised of members of the National Guard and Reserve. The National Guard held its Bosslift and lunch with the Boss event today at the Army Aviation Support Facility just outside of Bismarck. The event took off by allowing guests to tour the facility and get up close and personal with the helicopters. The group was given special access to look and take photos of the aircraft and also watch maintenance being performed.

“Everyone got to sit in and look around the UH16 Mike Model Blackhawk. They got a chance to look at our equipment, our engines, our main blades, gearboxes, and stuff along those lines,” said Specialist Joseph Seibold.

We then got the full airmen treatment by attending a briefing session. We learned at what altitude we would be flying and our flight path.

“So we get to take a tour around town, see of the sights. Some of the employers got to see where they actually work at. It’s also an opportunity for flight crews to train on some of the missions that we have to do.”

Finally, it was time to hit the open air in the helicopters. As one who is afraid of heights, Samantha Sayler got the perfect seat right by the open door. The flight lasted about 45 minutes and was serene. The most noteable part was seeing wildlife and onlookers from a far. Those who spotted the helicopters were met with waves and smiles from passengers.

The day wrapped up with a lunch as well as a presentation. Guard members took time to recognize their employers and say thank you.

“So, a lot of people in the guard do something completely different than what they do on the civilian side. So, it gives them a chance to show this is what we do, here’s what things look like. Here’s the reason we have to come together and train together, and learn something different from what we do on the day to day,” said Maintenance Officer Brent Freese.

Freese shares that the amount of support and appreciation shared with the jam-packed day was the cherry on top of today’s goal.