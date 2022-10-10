BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Senator John Hoeven presented Bismarck’s Roosevelt Elementary School with a U.S. flag today in honor of being called a 2022 National Blue Ribbon school.

The flag is from our state capitol, and now, it will fly above Roosevelt Elementary.



Larimore Elementary, along with Linton Public schools were also honored with the designation this year.

The Blue Ribbon School award goes to public and private schools across the U.S. that display overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“It’s really nice to have an opportunity to really celebrate one of our schools. We know the hard work that all 18 elementary schools take part in each and every day. To have one recognized is a great honor for Bismarck, the community, as well as Bismarck Public Schools.” says BPS Superintendent, Dr. Jason Hornbacher.

48 North Dakota schools have earned the Blue Ribbon honor since the program’s inception.