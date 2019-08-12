FMCA Convention rolls into the Magic City

You may have seen a lot of RV’s in the area…and that’s because the Family Motor Coach Association is in town.



Over 3,500 people are expected to be in Minot for the event and some say it’s more than a convention, it’s about meeting new people, and reconnecting with old.

Founded in 1963 the Family Motor Coach Association has been on the road since then, visiting multiple cities to share experiences of all things motor homes.

“We’ve been in Minot several times already. It’s been a while. 2005 was the last time we were here. We do a number of different things. We have a lot of education going on.” says Doug Uhlenbronck.



Doug says the convention isn’t only for people who own motor coaches, but those who want to know more.



“They can certainly come, go through the expo, look at all the stuff we have to purchase. We also want them to see FMCA.

Our future members may be coming through that gate.” he says.



The conventions are a time for people to connect and in some cases reconnect.



“When we got, closer to retirement age, we reconnected and we were meeting half way.” says Phyllis Britz.

Roommates in college and now both members of FMCA, the two say they have even more in common now.



“We had a rally in Oregon, and FMCA rally, and after the rally we hooked up. They came into our motor home and they thought that would work for them and next thing you know, they buy a motor home.” says Phyllis.



Roz Newton says there is so much to experience from these conventions and people should come out, even if it’s just to experience the event.

If you want to go see all the fancy RV’s yourself.. you can check them out at the Fairgrounds this Saturday from 8 to 5.



