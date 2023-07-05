MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that the three largest patriotic holidays have passed, you may have extra American flags or other similar merchandise that you don’t have use for right now.

However, you can’t just throw them out. There are special laws for disposing of American flags, known as the United States Flag Code, or “retiring the flag.”

In Ward County, there are several flag deposit boxes where you can respectfully retire your American flag — including the post office, the VA clinic, the VFW, the American Legion, and the Ward County Administration building.

Flags that are retired to a state or city entity are given to the American Legion, who will then dispose of them with a patriotic event and a flag-burning ceremony.

Experts say that even small decor flags, clothing with flags on it, or anything that represents the flag all need to be properly retired or held onto with respect to the flag code.

“The number one thing I see that a lot of people don’t realize is if they are carrying American flags or anything like that, they shouldn’t touch the ground or drag across ground,” said the Director of Ward County Veterans Services, Bradley Starnes. “That can be disrespectful to the flag. Another instance is the American flag — if it’s flying and it’s displayed, it’s supposed to be the largest flag. You don’t want to have, for instance, another flag that is bigger than the American flag.”

The flag code also applies to advertisements. An American flag should never be altered with embroidery or a logo for advertising purposes. It’s also considered disrespectful to wear the flag as a costume or athletic uniform although a flag patch can be added to the uniforms of police, firefighters, military, and members of patriotic organizations).

Also, outdoor American flags typically last only 90 days on average and should be retired if they become worn out from the weather.

“There are lots of people who have made sacrifices for our country,” Starnes explained, “and the American flag is what represents our country. It’s important to think of people that have given their lives, their time away from their family, and the commitment that they gave to their country, to respect the thing that symbolizes America — which is the American flag.”

The flag code also applies to other, smaller pieces of patriotic apparel. If you wear an American flag pin, it should be worn on the left side of your body, near your heart.